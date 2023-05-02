WWE: Shawn Michaels è fiero delle promozioni da NXT, arrivate davvero in gran numero durante il Draft (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Shawn Michaels si è detto molto fiero per il passaggio in massa degli atleti del “suo” NXT nel main roster durante le ultime puntate di Smackdown e Raw. Come abbiamo tutti visto, durante quest’edizione del Draft, la WWE ha un pochino “esagerato” promuovendo la maggior parte dei top name del “roster di sviluppo”, portando ad una vera e propria rivoluzione del brand giallonero. Nonostante ciò il loro “responsabile”, nonché Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, ha supportato tutti i lottatori che hanno ricevuto la “promozione”, affermando di essere molto fiero di loro. Ecco le sue parole riportate sul proprio account Twitter. So proud of our #WWENXT Superstars tonight.You've all earned this opportunity to showcase your skills on the big stage. Now go ...Leggi su zonawrestling
