WWE | Shawn Michaels è fiero delle promozioni da NXT | arrivate davvero in gran numero durante il Draft

(Di martedì 2 maggio 2023)si è detto moltoper il passaggio in massa degli atleti del “suo” NXT nel main rosterle ultime puntate di Smackdown e Raw. Come abbiamo tutti visto,quest’edizione del, la WWE ha un pochino “esagerato” promuovendo la maggior parte dei top name del “roster di sviluppo”, portando ad una vera e propria rivoluzione del brand giallonero. Nonostante ciò il loro “responsabile”, nonché Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, ha supportato tutti i lottatori che hanno ricevuto la “promozione”, affermando di essere moltodi loro. Ecco le sue parole riportate sul proprio account Twitter. So proud of our #WWENXT Superstars tonight.You've all earned this opportunity to showcase your skills on the big stage. Now go ...

WWE: Il messaggio di Shawn Michaels alle Superstar di NXT dopo la prima notte del Draft Spazio Wrestling

At 56 years old, “Iron Mike” has long been retired, though WWE and social media star Logan Paul called him out for an exhibition boxing match that hasn’t moved forward. But what about a pro wrestling ...Some WWE wrestlers were very disrespectful towards their opponents during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The Ruthless Aggression Era was the timeline in WWE between mid-2002 and 2008, and it was at this ...