WWE | Il Draft è passato agli archivi | ecco i nuovi roster di Raw e SmackDown

WWE Draft

WWE: Il Draft è passato agli archivi, ecco i nuovi roster di Raw e SmackDown (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Il Draft 2023 è passato agli archivi. Numerosi sono stati gli spostamenti tra i due roster principali della WWE, così come i volti nuovi che presto vedremo in tv a seguito delle promozioni da NXT. ecco, dunque, il nuovo assetto di Raw e SmackDown che sarà effettivo a partire dal prossimo 8 maggio e quindi da dopo Backlash. I nuovi roster Raw Judgment Day (SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), Imperium (IC Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci), Indi Hartwell (NXT Women’s Champion), Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (Undisputed Tag Team Champions), Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (Women’s Tag Team Champions), Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, ...
