Veeva Unveils Vault CRM, Next Generation of CRM for Life Sciences (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Delivers significant innovations for the industry including AI-powered CRM Bot, integrated Service Center, and full functionality of Veeva CRM BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

2023 Veeva Commercial Summit, North America—  In a showcase demo kicking off Veeva Commercial Summit to an audience of nearly 1,500 Life science leaders today, Veeva Systems unveiled Vault CRM, the Next Generation of CRM for Life Sciences. Built on the Veeva Vault Platform, Vault CRM has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations including two new applications: CRM Bot and Service Center. Integrated into Vault CRM, CRM Bot is ...
