Turacoz Forges Ahead with Veeva Content Certification & Training for Professionals (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Turacoz Healthcare Solutions has been making strides in the field of medical communications using cutting-edge technologies. The demand for high-quality scientific and medical writing is increasing, and Turacoz is leading the way in providing top-notch solutions. Supporting their submission, Turacoz is excited to announce that they have been registered as a Content partner with Veeva, a leading cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences industry. This partnership has given them access to advanced technology, tools, and resources that have enabled Turacoz to deliver innovative solutions to their clients and further strengthen their capabilities in the field of medical communications. As a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
