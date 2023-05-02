Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Turacoz Forges Ahead with Veeva Content Certification & Training for Professionals

Turacoz Forges Ahead with Veeva Content Certification & Training for Professionals (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Turacoz Healthcare Solutions has been making strides in the field of medical communications using cutting-edge technologies. The demand for high-quality scientific and medical writing is increasing, and Turacoz is leading the way in providing top-notch solutions. Supporting their submission, Turacoz is excited to announce that they have been registered as a Content partner with Veeva, a leading cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences industry. This partnership has given them access to advanced technology, tools, and resources that have enabled Turacoz to deliver innovative solutions to their clients and further strengthen their capabilities in the field of medical communications. As a ...
UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turacoz Healthcare Solutions has been making strides in the field of medical communications using cutting-edge technologies. The ...
