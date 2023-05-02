Tata Communications completes acquisition of The Switch Enterprises (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Ushers in a new world of entertainment with end-to-end live video production powered by global media edge platform NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tata Communications completes acquisition of The Switch EnterprisesUshers in a new world of entertainment with end - to - end live video production powered by global media edge platform NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Tata Communications , a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces completion of the acquisition of The Switch Enterprises LLC (The Switch) through its wholly owned international subsidiary ...
