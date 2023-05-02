Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Tata Communications completes acquisition of The Switch Enterprises

Tata Communications

Tata Communications completes acquisition of The Switch Enterprises (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Ushers in a new world of entertainment with end-to-end live video production powered by global media edge platform NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announces completion of the acquisition of The Switch Enterprises LLC (The Switch) through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. The US $58.8 Mn (?486.3 Crores) cash transaction has been closed post customary adjustments and regulatory approvals. Tata Communications, through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity ...
