Supreme collab. Dalle ultime con COOGI, Dr Martens e Tamagotchi fino a quella mai avvenuta con Balenciaga (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Le Supreme collab hanno sempre un successo stratosferico. Le edizioni limitate in cui il brand streetwear newyorkese fonde i suoi tratti iconici con marchi luxury sono rimaste nella memoria. Impossibile dimenticare quelle con Louis Vuitton e con Comme des Garçons. Supreme collab, capsule collection e drop primavera estate 2023 Tra le Supreme collab “fresche fresche”: Supreme x COOGI in uscita il 4 maggio 2023. Una collaborazione fatta di reinterpretazioni originali e combinazioni inedite. COOGI, brand australiano classe 1969, reso celebre negli anni ’90 grazie ad artisti che hanno indossato i capi del brand, è conosciuto per la realizzazione di pullover dai colori vibranti e Dalle intricate ...Leggi su moltouomo
Advertising
FUORI ORA LA NUOVA COLLAB SUPREME X DR. MARTENS ... MVC MAGAZINE
Collab of the year Shakey’s Mojos Made Mo’ Fun with flavors from Potato CornerHere’s the answer to that. Your favorite Mojos are now Made MO’ Fun with Flavors, thanks to an iconic collaboration between Shakey’s and Potato Corner! Starting May 1, 2023, Shakey’s will be ...
How 'Always Exploring' Led Tanaka Bibi to a North Face CollabTanaka Bibi is a part of Australia's burgeoning class of streetwear designers. He takes us behind the scenes of his latest collab with The North Face.
Supreme collabSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Supreme collab