Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Starlight Investments Enters the Build to Rent Market in the United Kingdom with the Launch of a Committed Institutional Fund to Acquire £600M in Assets

Starlight Investments

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Starlight Investments Enters the Build to Rent Market in the United Kingdom with the Launch of a Committed Institutional Fund to Acquire £600M in Assets (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) ConcurRent with this Launch, the Toronto-based Company has Acquired 922 Build to Rent Units in Manchester, Liverpool and Ashford. TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Starlight Investments ("Starlight") is pleased to announce the official Launch of its European residential asset management platform through the formation of a new partnership with multiple global Institutional partners focused on the United Kingdom Build to Rent ("BTR") Market. This represents Starlight's first step into Europe and as part of this strategy Starlight has initially ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Starlight Investments
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Starlight Investments Starlight Investments Enters Build Rent