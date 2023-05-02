Risen Energy Publishes 2022 Annual Report, Reporting 56.05% Year-On-Year Revenue Growth (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) - NINGBO, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a global leading manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, has published its 2022 Annual Report on April 21. In 2022, Risen Energy achieved a total Revenue of 29.38 billion yuan (USD 4.24 billion), a 56.05 percent Growth Year-on-Year. Its net profit attributable to shareholders reached 945 million yuan (USD 136.52 million), a 2,332.31 percent increase Year-on-Year. The net profit excluding extraordinary profit and loss was 1.026 billionyuan (USD 148.22 million), a 258.5 percent increase ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Risen Energy veröffentlicht Jahresbericht 2022 und meldet ein Umsatzwachstum von 56,05 % im JahresvergleichRisen Energy Co., Ltd., ein weltweit führender Hersteller von Hochleistungs-Photovoltaikprodukten, hat am 21. April seinen Jahresbericht 2022 veröffentlicht.
