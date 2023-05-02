OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
OPTASIA, the leading FINTECH services provider received one more top recognition, ranking THIRD AMONG the Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES in MIDDLE EAST, by the world acclaimed FORBES MAGAZINE in its MIDDLE EAST edition. This accolade came through FORBES MIDDLE EAST "Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES 2023" article, which is featured in the publication's April 2023 issue. OPTASIA's optimal place in this highly prestigious list was secured by its continuous upwards trajectory and its peak performance, which were evaluated and acknowledged ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OPTASIA, the leading FINTECH services provider received one more top recognition, ranking THIRD AMONG the Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES in MIDDLE EAST, by the world acclaimed FORBES MAGAZINE in its MIDDLE EAST edition. This accolade came through FORBES MIDDLE EAST "Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES 2023" article, which is featured in the publication's April 2023 issue. OPTASIA's optimal place in this highly prestigious list was secured by its continuous upwards trajectory and its peak performance, which were evaluated and acknowledged ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/Optasia_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/optasia - ranks - third - among - top - fintech - companies - ...
OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/Optasia_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/optasia - ranks - third - among - top - fintech - companies - ...
OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2066074/Optasia_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/optasia - ranks - third - among - top - fintech - companies - ...
Compagnia delle Opere Sicilia: Salvatore Motta è il nuovo presidente siciliareport.it
OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINEOptasia, the leading Fintech services provider received one more top recognition, ranking third among the Top 30 Fintech companies in Middle East, by the world acclaimed Forbes Magazine in its Middle ...
OPTASIA RANKSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OPTASIA RANKS