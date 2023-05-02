Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE

OPTASIA RANKS THIRD AMONG TOP FINTECH COMPANIES ACCORDING TO FORBES MIDDLE EAST MAGAZINE (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

OPTASIA, the leading FINTECH services provider received one more top recognition, ranking THIRD AMONG the Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES in MIDDLE EAST, by the world acclaimed FORBES MAGAZINE in its MIDDLE EAST edition. This accolade came through FORBES MIDDLE EAST "Top 30 FINTECH COMPANIES 2023" article, which is featured in the publication's April 2023 issue. OPTASIA's optimal place in this highly prestigious list was secured by its continuous upwards trajectory and its peak performance, which were evaluated and acknowledged ...
