Only Murders in the Building 3 ha una data d’uscita certa (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) La serie tv targata Disney+ Only Murders in the Building 3 ha una data d’uscita ufficiale nell’8 agosto 2023 I protagonisti della serie Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin e Martin Short, hanno rivelato la data d’uscita della terza stagione. Il programma, che negli Stati Uniti è distribuito su Hulu, mentre in Italia direttamente da Disney+, sarà disponibile dall’8 agosto. Si concluderà così in estate l’attesa dei molti fan di questo fortunato franchise che ha appassionato una importante fetta di pubblico italiano. C’è infatti molta attesa per Only Murders in the Building 3, anche considerando che negli episodi di questa terza stagione farà il suo esordio un ...Leggi su tuttotek
