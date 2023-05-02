New process definition capabilities in PIMS enhance quality assurance and validation for pharma manufacturers (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) WOKING, United Kingdom, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
IDBS is pleased to reveal new process definition-handling enhancements in its latest release, PIMS 5.0. Providing contextualized access to aggregated manufacturing data, PIMS offers a single source of data truth for efficient gathering, sharing and analysis of critical manufacturing process and quality data to support Continued process Verification (CPV), investigations and process optimization. PIMS' process definition capabilities already allow pharma manufacturers to view their processes with their specific parameters for all major process steps ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
