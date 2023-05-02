Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat players

NetBet Italy

NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat players (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) G Games made playable to thousands of players on NetBet Italy ROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NetBet Italy – the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with addition of G Games products to its library. The NetBet brand has been building its reputation for more than two decades, expanding across four continents with products offered in over a dozen languages. Today, NetBet Italy is one of the nation's preferred gambling destinations, bringing the brand's trademark slick design and huge Games collection to an Italian audience. As it continues to evolve, NetBet brings on board the finest iGaming brands to offer their Games on a ...
