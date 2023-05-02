NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat players

(Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Gmade playable to thousands ofonROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)– the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with addition of Gproducts to its library. Thebrand has been building its reputation for more than two decades, expanding across four continents with products offered in over a dozen languages. Today,is one of the nation's preferred gambling destinations, bringing the brand's trademark slick design and hugecollection to an Italian audience. As it continues to evolve,brings on board the finest iGaming brands to offer theiron a ...

are now partnered with industry - leading supplier Games Global ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -- among the elite of successful online casinos - welcomes Games ...are now partnered with industry - leading supplier Games Global ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - -- among the elite of successful online casinos - welcomes Games ...

NetBet Italia e G Games uniti per la gioia dei giocatori Adnkronos

G Games made playable to thousands of players on NetBet ItalyROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with ...I giochi G Games sono ora disponibili per i migliaia di clienti NetBet Italia Il brand NetBet ha costruito la sua reputazione durante più di due decenni di attività, espandendosi in quattro continenti ...