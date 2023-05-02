NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat players (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) G Games made playable to thousands of players on NetBet Italy ROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
NetBet Italy – the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with addition of G Games products to its library. The NetBet brand has been building its reputation for more than two decades, expanding across four continents with products offered in over a dozen languages. Today, NetBet Italy is one of the nation's preferred gambling destinations, bringing the brand's trademark slick design and huge Games collection to an Italian audience. As it continues to evolve, NetBet brings on board the finest iGaming brands to offer their Games on a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NetBet Italy forms Games Global collaborationNetBet Italy are now partnered with industry - leading supplier Games Global ROME, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - NetBet Italy - among the elite of successful online casinos - welcomes Games ...
NetBet Italia e G Games uniti per la gioia dei giocatori Adnkronos
NetBet Italy and G Games team up to treat playersG Games made playable to thousands of players on NetBet ItalyROME, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy – the most exciting online casino in the country – continues evolving its brand with ...
NetBet Italia e G Games uniti per la gioia dei giocatoriI giochi G Games sono ora disponibili per i migliaia di clienti NetBet Italia Il brand NetBet ha costruito la sua reputazione durante più di due decenni di attività, espandendosi in quattro continenti ...
