MARKETSTAR ACQUIRES REGALIX AND NYTRO.AI TO ACCELERATE GLOBALLY FOCUSED, TECH-ENABLED, END-TO-END B2B REVENUE GROWTH SERVICES (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) OGDEN, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MARKETSTAR, the global leader in outsourced sales and REVENUE acceleration solutions, has acquired REGALIX, Inc., an award-winning global marketing and REVENUE operations company, along with all its subsidiaries, including NYTRO.ai Inc., a modern and intelligent sales onboarding platform. The acquisition augments MARKETSTAR's Sales as a Service® global offering with expanded capabilities in demand generation, digital marketing, customer success, and digital ad operations. "MARKETSTAR's acquisition of REGALIX provides a FOCUSED and differentiated option in the market for how B2B companies grow and scale REVENUE," said Keith Titus, MARKETSTAR President and CEO. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MARKETSTAR, the global leader in outsourced sales and REVENUE acceleration solutions, has acquired REGALIX, Inc., an award-winning global marketing and REVENUE operations company, along with all its subsidiaries, including NYTRO.ai Inc., a modern and intelligent sales onboarding platform. The acquisition augments MARKETSTAR's Sales as a Service® global offering with expanded capabilities in demand generation, digital marketing, customer success, and digital ad operations. "MARKETSTAR's acquisition of REGALIX provides a FOCUSED and differentiated option in the market for how B2B companies grow and scale REVENUE," said Keith Titus, MARKETSTAR President and CEO. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
MARKETSTAR ACQUIRES REGALIX AND NYTRO.AI TO ACCELERATE GLOBALLY FOCUSED, TECH-ENABLED, END-TO-END B2B REVENUE GROWTH SERVICESMarketStar, the global leader in outsourced sales and revenue acceleration solutions, has acquired Regalix, Inc., an award-winning global marketing and revenue operations company, along with all its ...
MARKETSTAR ACQUIRESSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : MARKETSTAR ACQUIRES