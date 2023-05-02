Keypoint Intelligence Acquires Sweden-based ProPrintPerformance

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Acquisition enhances service offerings globally in the production print market FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global data and marketfirm for the digital print and imaging industry, today announced that it has acquiredout of Stockholm,. With this acquisition,expands its reach globally, securing the number one position in consulting, training, platform development and testing in the production print market., co-founded in 2016, results from a longstanding partnership between Erik Brijker, customer innovation officer and Etienne de Wette, customer experience officer. The company provides competitive ...