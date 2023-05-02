Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Keypoint Intelligence Acquires Sweden-based ProPrintPerformance (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Acquisition enhances service offerings globally in the production print market FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Keypoint Intelligence, a global data and market Intelligence firm for the digital print and imaging industry, today announced that it has acquired ProPrintPerformance based out of Stockholm, Sweden. With this acquisition, Keypoint Intelligence expands its reach globally, securing the number one position in consulting, training, platform development and testing in the production print market. ProPrintPerformance, co-founded in 2016, results from a longstanding partnership between Erik Brijker, customer innovation officer and Etienne de Wette, customer experience officer. The company provides competitive ...
