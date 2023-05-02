Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals showcased latest issues at London Book Fair 2023

Higher Education

Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals showcased latest issues at London Book Fair 2023 (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) London, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Higher Education Press, one of the leading Educational and academic publishers in China, was proud to participate at the London Book Fair, which was held from April 18 to 20, 2023. It has selected over 80 Books of various categories including Chinese themes, humanities and social sciences, and technologies to exhibit. Among them, a special Bookshelf has been set up to showcase more than 30 series of Higher Education Press Frontiers Journals. HEP Frontiers Journals, launched by Higher Education ...
LONDON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Higher Education Press, one of the leading educational and academic publishers in China, was proud to participate at the London Book Fair, which was held from April 18 to 20, 2023. It has selected ...

