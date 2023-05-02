FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER: 96.1% OF DSM ORDINARY SHARES TENDERED (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR GENERAL RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS This is a joint press release by DSM-Firmenich AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM) and Firmenich International SA (Firmenich) in connection with the voluntary public EXCHANGE OFFER for all the issued and outstanding ORDINARY SHARES in the share capital of DSM (each such share, a DSM ORDINARY Share) (the EXCHANGE OFFER), pursuant to Section 4, paragraph 3, and Section 17, paragraph 4 of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree). The EXCHANGE ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CHMP ISSUES POSITIVE OPINION FOR FUTIBATINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH CHOLANGIOCARCINOMAFinal marketing authorizations for medical products in the European Union (EU) rest with the ... Results from the trial were published in the January 19, 2023, issue of the New England Journal of ...
Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023... which is pending final regulatory approval. Annual Contract Value ("ACV") growth of 11.0 - 12.0% ...GAAP net income per share of $5.63 to $5.83 These statements are forward - looking and actual results ...
Gli australiani Tyler Wright ed Ethan Ewing vincono il Rip Curl Pro ... 4Actionsport
Ceragon Networks reports 2023 first-quarter financial resultsCompany delivers $83.4m in revenue and improved GAAP and non-GAAP net income as market demand continues to be strong ...
Will Hodgson go againRoy Hodgson has earned "another crack" at managing Crystal Palace next season "if he wants it". That's the view of the team on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast. Palace beat West Ham 4-3 on ...
