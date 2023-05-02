Chelsea, su Paramount+ il documentario che svela i segreti dell’era Abramovich (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Marca anticipa il documentario sul Chelsea di Roman Abramovich, in uscita su Paramount+. La docuserie “Fever Pitch – The Battle of the Premier League” svela alcuni segreti della presidenza di Abramovich al club inglese, descrive in dettaglio quanto sia stato influente l’acquisto del Chelsea da parte di Roman Abramovich e come abbia dato il via a quella che sarebbe diventata una lotta tra i miliardari più ricchi del mondo per vedere il loro nuovo investimento aziendale alzare gli ambiti trofei in calcio europeo. Nell’ormai lontano 2003 un facoltoso uomo d’affari russo si decide ad acquistare il Chelsea, quell’uomo è proprio Roman Abramovich. Inizialmente aveva puntato il Tottenham ma, poi, consigliato ...Leggi su ilnapolista
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, svelati i grandi nomi dello star system che presenteranno lo show...Park (Joy Ride) Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms) Busta Rhymes Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) Chelsea ... Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+. In testa alle ...
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: ecco le star che presenteranno i premi...Ride) o Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms) o Busta Rhymes o Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) o Chelsea ... Lo show sarà disponibile successivamente anche sul servizio streaming Paramount+ . Non puoi proprio ...
Uefa Youth League, oggi le semifinali tra cui Milan - Hajduk Spalato (diretta Sky Sport)... il Salisburgo nel 2016/17 e il Chelsea nel 2018/19. Da quando la competizione si chiama Youth ...Cinema - Promo valida fino al 26/04 Intrattenimento plus (Sky TV e Netflix) + Sky Cinema + Paramount ...
Champions League, Chelsea e Benfica ai quarti di finale laRegione
Arsenal vs. Chelsea live stream: Premier League prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, oddsDate: Tuesday, May 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET Odds: Arsenal -185; Draw +305; Chelsea +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook) Arsenal: Despite not winning in their last four games, Mikel Arteta should be encouraged by ...
Chelsea manager news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino set to be announced this week, Arsenal build-up, Mount contract latestCHELSEA are close to announcing Mauricio Pochettino as the new manager - but the former Argentina defender will not start till next season. The former Spurs boss, 51, has been out of work since ...
