Certif-ID raises €1.6 million in Seed Funding to digitise skilled manpower recruitment (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Certif-ID plans to use the funds for further development of the technology platform and further expansion into Asia COLOGNE, Germany and BANGALORE, India, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Certif-ID International GmbH, a blockchain-based 'Future of Work' platform for international skilled professionals, has successfully closed a Seed financing of 1.6 million Euro led by NRW-Bank and the angel investors Andreas Weinberger, Malte Pollmann (Supervisory Board Utimaco Group), Jörg Will (Partner at IFP Executive Search) and Michael Bernhörster (Head of Advisory, Schilling Group). With the continued support of TÜV Rheinland, Certif-ID plans to use the funds to expand its activities in Asia and Europe and to further develop its technology platform. Tim Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of
