Aramco, Baosteel and PIF sign agreement to establish first integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in Saudi Arabia
Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, Baoshan Iron & steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel), the world's leading steel conglomerate, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) have signed a shareholders' agreement to establish an integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the joint venture complex is expected to be located in Ras al-Khair Industrial City, one of the four new Special Economic
Aramco, Baosteel and PIF sign agreement to establish first integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in Saudi Arabia. Aramco, Baosteel and PIF signing ceremony for the steel plate manufacturing joint venture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on May 1 About Aramco Aramco is a global integrated energy and
First Integrated Steel Plate Production Complex Agreement Signed By Aramco, Baosteel, And PIFA shareholders' agreement to create an integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been signed by Aramco, one o ...
World’s Top Steelmaker Signs Deal for Saudi Arabian FoundryThe complex in Ras Al-Khair will churn out up to 1.5 million tons of steel plates annually, with output expected to start by 2026, the world’s largest steelmaker said on its WeChat account. The ...
