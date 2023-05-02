Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Aramco | Baosteel and PIF sign agreement to establish first integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in Saudi Arabia

Aramco Baosteel

Aramco, Baosteel and PIF sign agreement to establish first integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in Saudi Arabia (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, Baoshan Iron & steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel), the world's leading steel conglomerate, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) have signed a shareholders' agreement to establish an integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the joint venture complex is expected to be located in Ras al-Khair Industrial City, one of the four new Special Economic ...
Photo caption: Aramco, Baosteel and PIF signing ceremony for the steel plate manufacturing joint venture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on May 1 About Aramco Aramco is a global integrated energy and ...

Photo caption: Aramco, Baosteel and PIF signing ceremony for the steel plate manufacturing joint venture in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, on May 1

First Integrated Steel Plate Production Complex Agreement Signed By Aramco, Baosteel, And PIF

A shareholders' agreement to create an integrated steel plate manufacturing complex in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been signed by Aramco, one o ...

World’s Top Steelmaker Signs Deal for Saudi Arabian Foundry

The complex in Ras Al-Khair will churn out up to 1.5 million tons of steel plates annually, with output expected to start by 2026, the world’s largest steelmaker said on its WeChat account. The ...
