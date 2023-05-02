Appian Announces "Insight to Action" Process Mining Program (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) Fixed-fee engagement for Process optimization creates recurring savings SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Appian Nasdaq: APPN today announced the "Insight to Action" Program for Process Mining. The Program accelerates the value of Process Mining initiatives by providing Mining preparation, analysis, and service hours to implement Process improvements, all for a one-time fixed fee. Process Mining lets organizations uncover bottlenecks and other inefficiencies in the business Processes. Most Process Mining technologies present roadblocks that prevent organizations from achieving real value. Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Appian Nasdaq: APPN today announced the "Insight to Action" Program for Process Mining. The Program accelerates the value of Process Mining initiatives by providing Mining preparation, analysis, and service hours to implement Process improvements, all for a one-time fixed fee. Process Mining lets organizations uncover bottlenecks and other inefficiencies in the business Processes. Most Process Mining technologies present roadblocks that prevent organizations from achieving real value. Data ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Appian Announces New Partner Programme to Drive Growth and Accelerate Customer ValueLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/4011468/Appian_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/appian - announces - new - partner - programme - to - drive ...
Appian Announces New Partner Programme to Drive Growth and Accelerate Customer ValueLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/4011468/Appian_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/appian - announces - new - partner - programme - to - drive ...
Musa Formazione scelta da Pegaso, Mercatorum e San Raffaele per l’orientamento dei diplomandi del sud Italia siciliareport.it
Appian Announces "Insight to Action" Process Mining ProgramAPPN] today announced the "Insight to Action" program for process mining. The program accelerates the value of process mining initiatives by providing mining preparation, analysis, and service hours ...
Appian Announces Partner Program to Drive Growth, Accelerate ValueIt benefits customers who will have increased access to Appian’s value proposition: a unified platform to design, automate, and optimize their most complex process challenges. “2023 is the year that ...
Appian AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Appian Announces