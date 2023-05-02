Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar' s modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023 | ranking first globally

Accumulative shipments of Trina Solar's modules totaled 140GW while 210mm module shipments exceeded 65GW by Q1 2023, ranking first globally (Di martedì 2 maggio 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 On March 24 and 26, Trina Solar published its full year 2022 and Q1 2023 financial results, saying it had annual revenue of $12.645 billion (RMB 85.052 billion), an increase of 83.41% on 2021. The company's main businesses, including PV products, PV system and smart energy all registered strong growth. module shipments continue to power ahead Trina Solar's module shipments in 2022 totaled 43.09GW and cumulative module shipments exceeded 140GW by the end of March 2023, the company said. In cumulative ...
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065726/image_805511_28992856.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/accumulative - shipments - of - trina - solars - modules ...

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2065726/image_805511_28992856.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/accumulative - shipments - of - trina - solars - modules ...

Trina Solar’s module shipments in 2022 totaled 43.09GW and cumulative module shipments exceeded 140GW by the end of March 2023, the company said. In cumulative shipments of 210mm modules, the ...
