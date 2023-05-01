Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

WWE: Ric Flair sarà a Raw questa notte (Di lunedì 1 maggio 2023) La WWE questa sera proseguirà il Draft 2023, iniziato col botto lo scorso venerdì a SmackDown: lo show si prospetta molto interessante, visto che gran parte del roster WWE sarà eleggibile per il draft, perciò potrebbero esserci ulteriori scossoni. A SmackDown abbiamo goduto di una carrellata di leggende del passato che, una per volta, hanno annunciato i draft nel corso dei vari round e questa notte, probabilmente, accadrà la stessa cosa. Woooo! PW Insider ha riportato che questa notte Ric Flair sarà a Raw: il 16 volte WWE Champion verrà probabilmente utilizzato per annunciare qualche draft pick, ma non è da escludere un suo coinvolgimento in qualche altra storyline. Inoltre, anche Brock Lesnar dovrebbe prendere parte a questo episodio ...
