WWE: Ric Flair sarà a Raw questa notte (Di lunedì 1 maggio 2023) La WWE questa sera proseguirà il Draft 2023, iniziato col botto lo scorso venerdì a SmackDown: lo show si prospetta molto interessante, visto che gran parte del roster WWE sarà eleggibile per il draft, perciò potrebbero esserci ulteriori scossoni. A SmackDown abbiamo goduto di una carrellata di leggende del passato che, una per volta, hanno annunciato i draft nel corso dei vari round e questa notte, probabilmente, accadrà la stessa cosa. Woooo! PW Insider ha riportato che questa notte Ric Flair sarà a Raw: il 16 volte WWE Champion verrà probabilmente utilizzato per annunciare qualche draft pick, ma non è da escludere un suo coinvolgimento in qualche altra storyline. Inoltre, anche Brock Lesnar dovrebbe prendere parte a questo episodio ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Eric Bischoff : “La WWE fa show stucchevoli che mancano di grinta”
WWE : In molti erano convinti che Roderick Strong sarebbe rimasto
AEW : La WWE è rimasta scioccata dal debutto di Roderick Strong
AEW : Nuovi dettagli sull’arrivo di Roderick Strong e il suo addio alla WWE
WWE : CM Punk avrebbe ricevuto una tiepida accoglienza nel backstage - anzi quasi zero considerazione
WWE : Ric Flair non crede che Vince McMahon possa prendere ordini da qualcuno
WWE, Ric Flair e il compito speciale durante WrestleMania 39: ecco ... World Wrestling
WWE Legend The Undertaker Reveals The Hilarious Origins Of The Rock’s ‘People’s Elbow’The Rock, AKA Dwayne Johnson, may well be the biggest star that the WWE has ever produced. Sure, there are guys like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold ...
The Best Royal Rumble Matches of All TimeThe Royal Rumble is one of the biggest pay-per-view events in WWE's programming. Since its debut in 1988, the event has been held on an annual ...
WWE RicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Ric