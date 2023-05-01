The Morning Show: la serie con Reese Witherspoon e Jennifer Aniston ottiene il rinnovo per la stagione 4 (Di lunedì 1 maggio 2023) La serie The Morning Show tornerà sugli schermi di Apple TV+ con una stagione 4, le protagoniste dovrebbero essere nuovamente Jennifer Aniston e Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show ha ottenuto il rinnovo per la stagione 4: Apple TV+ ha dato fiducia alla serie con Reese Witherspoon e Jennifer Aniston ancora prima del ritorno sugli schermi con la terza. Il debutto dei nuovi episodi è infatti previsto per l'autunno e i fan dovranno attendere per scoprire cosa accadrà ai protagonisti. Secondo le fonti di Deadline, i contratti di Jennifer Aniston e Reese ...Leggi su movieplayer
