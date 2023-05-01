Expert Raw si aggiorna e porta l’astrofotografia sulla serie Galaxy S21 (Di lunedì 1 maggio 2023) Samsung estende la modalità astrofotografia anche sui Galaxy S21 con un aggiornamento dell'app Expert Raw. Vediamo come ottenere la novità. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Promozione Samsung dedicata alla serie Galaxy S23: rimborso fino a 300 euro...di sperimentare la fotografia con esposizioni multiple o persino catturare una visione nitida della Via Lattea con le impostazioni Astrofoto all'interno dell'app Samsung Camera o con l'app Expert RAW.
Camera Assistant di Samsung entro fine anno su alcuni Galaxy A con OneUI 6.0L'azienda coreana, infatti, ha anche realizzato Expert RAW che consente di scattare foto in formato grezzo, per una migliore post elaborazione, e di personalizzare le impostazioni della fotocamera in ...
Expert Raw si aggiorna e porta l’astrofotografia sulla serie Galaxy S21 TuttoAndroid.net
Samsung Galaxy S21 series finally gets astrophotography skillsThe latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series enables astrophotography features on the Expert RAW app. Check it out!
