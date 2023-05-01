Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns stanotte in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-2 playoff NBA 2023 (Di lunedì 1 maggio 2023) Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns sarà visibile stanotte in tv: ecco le informazioni su canale, orario e diretta streaming di gara-2 della semifinale della Western Conference dei playoff di NBA 2023. Dopo il comodo successo in gara-1, Jokic e compagni cercheranno di confermarsi, così da consolidare il fattore campo e mettere in discesa la serie. Non sarà però una passeggiata contro i Suns, che possono vantare cestisti del calibro di Durant e Booker e hanno un grande desiderio di riscatto dopo la sconfitta di qualche giorno fa. Appuntamento alle ore 04.00 italiane di stanotte, tra lunedì 1 e martedì 2 maggio. diretta in ...Leggi su sportface
