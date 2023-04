Victoria MacKenzie | cervelli femminili | troppo soffici per ospitare il divino

Victoria MacKenzie, cervelli femminili, troppo soffici per ospitare il ... Il Manifesto

Charles III’s coronation on May 6 is supposedly a spectacle of ancient tradition. But the rites, and the countries they are for, have changed radically in 200 years. Here’s what Canada was up to the l ...MI6 secret agent William Hastings is on a mission pursuing terrorists in France. He uncovers a plot to build backpack sized nuclear warheads for an American billionaire who wants to start World War ...