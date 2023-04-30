Bournemouth-Leeds (domenica 30 aprile 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di domenica 30 aprile 2023) Per il Bournemouth questo è un mezzo match point. La squadra di Gary O’Neil infatti precede il Leeds di sei punti quando alla fine del campionato mancano solo cinque partite compresa questa. In caso di vittoria prenderebbe nove punti di margine sui Whites, e, qualsiasi cosa succeda alle altre pericolanti, alla peggio averebbe sette punti InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Le partite di oggi, domenica 30 aprile 2023 - Calciomagazine...00 Panathinaikos - AEK 19:00 PAOK - Aris 19:00 INGHILTERRA CHAMPIONSHIP Cardiff - Huddersfield 13:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth - Leeds 15:00 Fulham - Manchester City 15:00 Manchester Utd ...
Le pagelle di Roma - Milan: Rui Patricio poco reattivo, Leao crea ma i suoi compagni sprecano tutto...00 Fiorentina - Sampdoria 20:45 Bologna - Juventus MOTORI - MOTO GP 15:00 GP Spagna MOTORI - FORMULA 1 13:00 Gp Azerbaijan Baku CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Bournemouth - Leeds United 15:00 Fulham - ...
Roma - Milan 1 - 1: Abraham e Saelemaekers danno spettacolo nel recupero. Mourinho e Pioli ancora quarti insieme...00 Fiorentina - Sampdoria 20:45 Bologna - Juventus MOTORI - MOTO GP 15:00 GP Spagna MOTORI - FORMULA 1 13:00 Gp Azerbaijan Baku CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 15:00 Bournemouth - Leeds United 15:00 Fulham - ...
Full Leeds United squad to face Bournemouth in another relegation six pointerLeeds United know they travel to Bournemouth with an opportunity to claw back some vital ground in the race for Premier League survival. The Cherries, West Ham and Wolves are among the strugglers to ...
