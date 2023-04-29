WWE: Bobby Lashley torna a SmackDown dopo oltre 15 anni e mette subito gli occhi su Roman Reigns (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Ieri notte a SmackDown la prima parte del Draft 2023. Nel corso del Round 3 il blu brand ha selezionato Bobby Lashley, mentre Raw si è preso Drew McIntyre. “The AllMighty” farà dunque ritorno a SmackDown dopo moltissimi anni, oltre 15. L’ultima volta risale, al 2006, ai tempi della sua prima run in WWE. Difatti, dal suo ritorno nel 2018 in poi Bobby era sempre rimasto in quel di Raw. Bobby mette gli occhi su Roman Bobby Lashley si appresta a tornare a SmackDown a seguito del Draft. Il 2 volte WWE Champion, con un post sui social, ha subito messo in chiaro il suo obiettivo, ossia puntare a ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Cultura TV Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America(detto Bobby Buffet ). Sono soprattutto loro che secondo il coach possono emergere, oppure che hanno una storia particolare, qualcosa che possa attirare l'attenzione del pubblico e della WWE. Fin ...
