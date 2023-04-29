WWE | Bobby Lashley torna a SmackDown dopo oltre 15 anni e mette subito gli occhi su Roman Reigns

(dettoBuffet ). Sono soprattutto loro che secondo il coach possono emergere, oppure che hanno una storia particolare, qualcosa che possa attirare l'attenzione del pubblico e della. Fin ...(dettoBuffet ). Sono soprattutto loro che secondo il coach possono emergere, oppure che hanno una storia particolare, qualcosa che possa attirare l'attenzione del pubblico e della. Fin ...

Bobby Lashley è stato spostato a SmackDown nel Draft 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

The first day of WWE draft was a star-studded affair. Roman Reigns stayed on Smackdown while Raw retained Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes. Even though Seth Rollins didn't get draft on day 1, it's sort of ...WWE usually tries to give most of its matches at least some buildup, but these bouts were booked pretty much out of the blue.