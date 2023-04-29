Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Bobby Lashley torna a SmackDown dopo oltre 15 anni e mette subito gli occhi su Roman Reigns

WWE Bobby

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Bobby Lashley torna a SmackDown dopo oltre 15 anni e mette subito gli occhi su Roman Reigns (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Ieri notte a SmackDown la prima parte del Draft 2023. Nel corso del Round 3 il blu brand ha selezionato Bobby Lashley, mentre Raw si è preso Drew McIntyre. “The AllMighty” farà dunque ritorno a SmackDown dopo moltissimi anni, oltre 15. L’ultima volta risale, al 2006, ai tempi della sua prima run in WWE. Difatti, dal suo ritorno nel 2018 in poi Bobby era sempre rimasto in quel di Raw. Bobby mette gli occhi su Roman Bobby Lashley si appresta a tornare a SmackDown a seguito del Draft. Il 2 volte WWE Champion, con un post sui social, ha subito messo in chiaro il suo obiettivo, ossia puntare a ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Cultura TV Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America

(detto Bobby Buffet ). Sono soprattutto loro che secondo il coach possono emergere, oppure che hanno una storia particolare, qualcosa che possa attirare l'attenzione del pubblico e della WWE. Fin ...

Cultura TV Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America Monster Factory, il wrestling come ritratto dell'America

(detto Bobby Buffet ). Sono soprattutto loro che secondo il coach possono emergere, oppure che hanno una storia particolare, qualcosa che possa attirare l'attenzione del pubblico e della WWE. Fin ...

Bobby Lashley è stato spostato a SmackDown nel Draft 2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

WWE Draft Picks: Roman Reigns Stays On Smackdown For Another Year; Becky lynch, Cody Rhodes Retained By Raw

The first day of WWE draft was a star-studded affair. Roman Reigns stayed on Smackdown while Raw retained Becky Lynch and Cody Rhodes. Even though Seth Rollins didn't get draft on day 1, it's sort of ...

Seth Rollins Vs. Omos & 9 Other Random Matches WWE Booked Out Of The Blue

WWE usually tries to give most of its matches at least some buildup, but these bouts were booked pretty much out of the blue.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Bobby
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Bobby Bobby Lashley torna SmackDown dopo