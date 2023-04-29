Top 5 multicooker MoulinexMonopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...Ultime Blog

Premier | il Brighton di De Zerbi vince 6 - 0 e riavvicina l' Europa

zazoom
Commenta
Premier: il Brighton di De Zerbi vince 6 - 0 e riavvicina l'Europa (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Il Brighton ha sconfitto 6 - 0 i Wolves e torna ad avvicinare la zona Europa in Premier League dopo il passo falso contro il Nottingham Forest. La squadra di Roberto De Zerbi è ottava con sette ...
Leggi su sport.tiscali
Advertising

Premier: il Brighton di De Zerbi vince 6 - 0 e riavvicina l'Europa

Il Brighton ha sconfitto 6 - 0 i Wolves e torna ad avvicinare la zona Europa in Premier League dopo il passo falso contro il Nottingham Forest. La squadra di Roberto De Zerbi è ottava con sette partite ...

Il Brighton di De Zerbi esagera: ne fa sei ai Wolves e vede l'Europa

Ma la vera mente dietro questo capolavoro del Brighton, che mai nella sua storia aveva segnato 6 gol in Premier, è De Zerbi. Cambia la squadra rispetto al 3 - 1 subito a Nottingham per necessità di ...

Premier League 2022/2023: Brighton a valanga sul Wolverhampton, Dasilva trascina il Brentford

Valanga  Brighton nel match casalingo contro il Wolverhampton , valido per la 34esima giornata della Premier League 2022/2023 . La squadra di Roberto De Zerbi si è imposta 6 - 0 conquistando tre punti ...

Premier League, Brighton-Wolverhampton 6-0  La Gazzetta dello Sport

PREMIER LEAGUE - Il Brighton di De Zerbi vince 6-0, successo anche per il Brentford

Si sono concluse le partite del pomeriggio di Premier League. Festeggia Roberto De Zerbi, che col suo Brighton distrugge il Wolverhampton di Lopetegui con un netto 6-0 (4-0 già nel primo tempo) e tien ...

Premier League: Brighton show, De Zerbi travolge il Wolverhampton

Nei primi match della 34ª giornata spettacolare 6-0 per la squadra dell'ex Sassuolo che ora 'vede' l'Europa, mentre il Crystal Palace supera il West Ham (4-3) e il Brentford piega in rimonta il Nottin ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premier Brighton
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Premier Brighton Premier Brighton Zerbi vince riavvicina