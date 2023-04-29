Monopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioUltime Blog

NXT Level Up 28 04 2023

NXT Level

NXT Level Up 28.04.2023 (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Dyad, Tyler Bate. Molti degli scontenti WWE nell’ultimo episodio di NXT Level Up, in attesa di capire come evolverà la situazione di Reid e Fowler, che lasceranno la federazione a ottobre, e dello stesso ex UK Champion, che potrebbe ricevere una chiamata a Raw o Smackdown nella seconda notte di Draft. Ecco i risultati. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) sconfiggono Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Ivy Nile batte Lola Vice Tyler Bate sconfigge Luca Crusifino
