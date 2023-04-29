NXT Level Up 28.04.2023 (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Dyad, Tyler Bate. Molti degli scontenti WWE nell’ultimo episodio di NXT Level Up, in attesa di capire come evolverà la situazione di Reid e Fowler, che lasceranno la federazione a ottobre, e dello stesso ex UK Champion, che potrebbe ricevere una chiamata a Raw o Smackdown nella seconda notte di Draft. Ecco i risultati. The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) sconfiggono Hank Walker & Tank Ledger Ivy Nile batte Lola Vice Tyler Bate sconfigge Luca Crusifino Leggi su zonawrestling
