Bournemouth vs Leeds United – probabili formazioni (Di sabato 29 aprile 2023) Con la testa a posto per le ultime cinque partite di Premier League, Bournemouth e Leeds United cercheranno di allontanarsi dalla zona retrocessione nella sfida di domenica 30 aprile al Vitality Stadium. I Cherries hanno vinto per 1-0 la sfida infrasettimanale con il Southampton, mentre i Whites sono stati costretti a pareggiare per 1-1 con il Leicester City l’ultima volta. Il calcio di inizio di Bournemouth vs Leeds United è previsto alle 15 Anteprima della partita Bournemouth vs Leeds United a che punto sono le due squadre Bournemouth Quando piove piove per il Southampton, e in condizioni adeguatamente torride al St Mary’s giovedì sera, i Saints si sono avvicinati sempre di più alla Championship per la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Javi Gracia knows Bournemouth game is must-win for LeedsLeeds boss Javi Gracia admitted only three points will do from Sunday’s Premier League game at relegation rivals Bournemouth. Gracia’s side missed the chance to move four points clear of the bottom ...
Gary O'Neil and Chris Mepham on Bournemouth's historic away runGARY O’Neil says Cherries recording three away Premier League wins on the trot for the first time “shows what the players are about”.
