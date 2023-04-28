WWE: AJ Styles è nel backstage di Smackdown, quasi certo un suo ritorno stasera (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) stasera è tempo di WWE Draft. Ritorni, debutti… c’è tantissima carne al fuoco. E secondo PWInsider sarà “fenomenale”. AJ Styles a Corpus Christi, tornerà ufficialmente stasera? AJ Styles è stato avvistato nelle vicinanze del palazzetto che ospiterà la Night 1 del Draft. Il Phenomenal One è assente ormai da mesi ma è probabilissimo, ormai, che farà il suo ritorno stasera. Dopo le forti voci su Big E, dunque, un altro grande nome è prossimo al ritorno. Chi saranno gli altri? Leggi su zonawrestling
Former Champion in Town for Tonight's WWE DraftWWE fans are a few hours away from witnessing the company's 2023 draft on Friday Night Smackdown in Corpus Christi, Texas. The last draft occurred in 2021, so people look forward to seeing how WWE ...
Potential Spoiler On Returning Star In Town For WWE SmackDownPwinsider Elite reports AJ Styles is in Texas ahead of tonight's Friday Night SmackDown, the first night of the Draft.
