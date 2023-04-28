Monopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioUltime Blog

WWE | AJ Styles è nel backstage di Smackdown | quasi certo un suo ritorno stasera

WWE Styles

WWE: AJ Styles è nel backstage di Smackdown, quasi certo un suo ritorno stasera (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) stasera è tempo di WWE Draft. Ritorni, debutti… c’è tantissima carne al fuoco. E secondo PWInsider sarà “fenomenale”. AJ Styles a Corpus Christi, tornerà ufficialmente stasera? AJ Styles è stato avvistato nelle vicinanze del palazzetto che ospiterà la Night 1 del Draft. Il Phenomenal One è assente ormai da mesi ma è probabilissimo, ormai, che farà il suo ritorno stasera. Dopo le forti voci su Big E, dunque, un altro grande nome è prossimo al ritorno. Chi saranno gli altri?
