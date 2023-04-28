VENTURE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 20-YEAR LNG SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH JERA (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, VENTURE GLOBAL LNG announced the execution of a long-term SALES and PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) WITH JERA Co., Inc. for the sale of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG for 20 YEARs. CP2 LNG is VENTURE GLOBAL's third project and is expected to commence construction later this YEAR. To date, the company has announced SPAs for over a third of the 20MTPA nameplate facility WITH active discussions ongoing for the remainder of its capacity. This deal follows JERA GLOBAL Markets' PURCHASE of the inaugural commissioning cargo of LNG exported from
