The Hunger Games: La Ballata dell'Usignolo e del Serpente, online il primo trailer (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) È disponibile online il primo trailer del film prequel della saga di The Hunger Games in cui vengono mostrate immagini inedite. Protagonista del film sarà Coriolanus Snow interpretato da Tom Blyth.... Leggi su dday
CinemaCon 2023: tutti i trailer e gli annunciSi è conclusa l'edizione 2023 del CinemaCon. Ecco tutti i trailer e gli annunci, da The Flash a Hunger ...
The Hunger Games: Lionsgate pubblica il trailer ufficiale del prequelLionsgate ha pubblicato l'atteso trailer del film prequel della saga di Hunger Games. Intitolato The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , ci immergerà nuovamente nell'immaginaria terra di Panem ma 64 anni prima degli eventi che hanno visto protagonista Katniss Evedeen, il ...
Donald Sutherland nella serie tv su Bass ReevesLawmen: Bass Reeves, Donald Sutherland si unisce al cast L'altra notizia è che il veterano dello schermo e vincitore dell'Emmy Donald Sutherland ( Hunger Games , The Undoing ) si è unito al cast con ...
The Hunger Games: Lionsgate pubblica il trailer ufficiale del prequel HDblog
The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gets first trailerThe first trailer for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been released. Lionsgate unveiled the hotly anticipated teaser for the film which takes place 64 years before the ...
