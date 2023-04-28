GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioApex Legends: Arsenale - Una nuova leggendaUltime Blog

The Hunger Games | La Ballata dell' Usignolo e del Serpente | online il primo trailer

The Hunger Games: La Ballata dell'Usignolo e del Serpente, online il primo trailer (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) È disponibile online il primo trailer del film prequel della saga di The Hunger Games in cui vengono mostrate immagini inedite. Protagonista del film sarà Coriolanus Snow interpretato da Tom Blyth....
Si è conclusa l'edizione 2023 del CinemaCon. Ecco tutti i trailer e gli annunci, da The Flash a Hunger ...

Lionsgate ha pubblicato l'atteso trailer del film prequel della saga di Hunger Games. Intitolato The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , ci immergerà nuovamente nell'immaginaria terra di Panem ma 64 anni prima degli eventi che hanno visto protagonista Katniss Evedeen, il ...

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Donald Sutherland si unisce al cast L'altra notizia è che il veterano dello schermo e vincitore dell'Emmy Donald Sutherland ( Hunger Games , The Undoing ) si è unito al cast con ...

The first trailer for The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has been released. Lionsgate unveiled the hotly anticipated teaser for the film which takes place 64 years before the ...

