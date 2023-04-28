Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

The Good Doctor 6 trama episodi 28 aprile 2023

The Good

The Good Doctor 6 trama episodi 28 aprile 2023 (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) The Good Doctor 6 torna in chiaro su Rai 2 con i nuovi episodi della sesta stagione venerdì 28 aprile 2023. Il serial statunitense è creato da David Shore con Freddie Highmore e si basa sulla serie sudcoreana intitolata Gut DakteoLR. Ecco di seguito trama e anticipazioni. DOVE VEDERE LE PUNTATE IN TV STREAMING E REPLICA The Good Doctor 6 episodio 3 Cemento fresco. La dottoressa Lim vuole revisionare il rapporto sul suo intervento eseguito da Shaun, intervento che l’ha costretta sulla sedia a rotelle. Quando capisce che il dottor Murphy ha cambiato il piano chirurgico all’ultimo momento cerca in Glassmann un alleato. Nel frattempo, a casa dei novelli sposi, tutto sembra andare per il meglio, anche se le manie di Shaun cominciano ...
I programmi in tv oggi, 28 aprile 2023: film e intrattenimento

TELEFILM/SERIE TV Su Rai Due dalle 21.20 The Good Doctor. A casa dei novelli sposi, le manie di Shaun creano qualche tensione con Lea. La dottoressa Lim vuole revisionare il rapporto sul suo ...

