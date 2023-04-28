Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Donald Sutherland nel cast della nuova serie Paramount+ di Taylor Sheridan (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) La serie con protagonista David Oyelowo precedentemente nota come Bass Reeves ha ora preso il titolo di Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Donald Sutherland si è appena unito in un ruolo ricorrente a Lawmen: Bass Reeves, nuova serie Paramount+ prodotta da Taylor Sheridan e nota in precedenza solamente come Bass Reeves. Prodotta e interpretata da David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves è stata creata per la televisione da Chad Feehan, che svolgerà anche il ruolo di showrunner. La serie antologica Paramount+, le cui riprese ...Leggi su movieplayer
