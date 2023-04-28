Lawmen | Bass Reeves | Donald Sutherland nel cast della nuova serie Paramount+ di Taylor Sheridan

(Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) Lacon protagonista David Oyelowo precedentemente nota comeha ora preso il titolo disi è appena unito in un ruolo ricorrente aprodotta dae nota in precedenza solamente come. Prodotta e interpretata da David Oyelowo.è stata creata per la televisione da Chad Feehan, che svolgerà anche il ruolo di showrunner. Laantologica, le cui riprese ...

Donald Sutherland si è appena unito in un ruolo ricorrente aReeves , nuova serie Paramount+ prodotta da Taylor Sheridan e nota in precedenza solamente comeReeves. Prodotta e interpretata da David Oyelowo .Reeves è stata creata ...Il titolo, che precedentemente era 1883: TheReeves Story , è diventato oraReeves , il che sembra suggerire che non si tratta più di uno spin - off di 1883 , il primo prequel di ...Donald Sutherland è entrato a far parte del cast della serieReeves , il nuovo progetto prodotto da Taylor Sheridan e creato da Chad Feehan, coinvolto in veste di showrunner. Nella serie antologica realizzata per Paramount+, interpretata e prodotta ...

