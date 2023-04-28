Monopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioUltime Blog

Lawmen | Bass Reeves | Donald Sutherland nel cast della nuova serie Paramount+ di Taylor Sheridan

Lawmen Bass

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Donald Sutherland nel cast della nuova serie Paramount+ di Taylor Sheridan (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) La serie con protagonista David Oyelowo precedentemente nota come Bass Reeves ha ora preso il titolo di Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Donald Sutherland si è appena unito in un ruolo ricorrente a Lawmen: Bass Reeves, nuova serie Paramount+ prodotta da Taylor Sheridan e nota in precedenza solamente come Bass Reeves. Prodotta e interpretata da David Oyelowo. Lawmen: Bass Reeves è stata creata per la televisione da Chad Feehan, che svolgerà anche il ruolo di showrunner. La serie antologica Paramount+, le cui riprese ...
