Kane al Manchester United? I tifosi Red Devils gli dedicano un coro

Come rimontare due gol alUnited nella prima partita con Ryan Mason in panchina, terzo ... Il Tottenham ha reagito con la classe di, il suo fuoriclasse a cui i tifosi dello United ...In avanti Kulusevski e Son a supporto dell'unica punta. QUIUNITED - Tra i pali De Gea, sulle corsie laterali Shaw a sinistra e Wan - Bissaka a destra mentre nel cuore della difesa ...Commenta per primo Tottenham (3 - 4 - 2 - 1) : Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son;United (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Wan - Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Harry Kane al Manchester United: i Red Devils pronti a fare follie Tag24

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been given a say in the recruitment process as Spurs look to find their new manager, according to reports. Antonio Conte left Tottenham in March after calling his ...In truth, the negotiations have already started. Perhaps not directly, but messaging from each club over how they intend to approach a prospective transfer represents the drawing of battle lines.