Kane al Manchester United? I tifosi Red Devils gli dedicano un coro (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) I rumors di mercato vorrebbero il centravanti prossimo all'addio dal Tottenham con passaggio allo United. I tifosi Red Devils approvano...Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising
Manchester United pazzo di Kane : offerta monstre grazie a… De Gea
Calciomercato - Manchester United prepara offerta da 92 miloni per Kane
Manchester United - si complica la pista Kane : una big alla finestra
Tottenham - sirene di mercato per Kane : lo vogliono Bayern Monaco e Manchester United
Manchester United - fiducia per l'arrivo di Kane
Manchester United - Kane sempre il primo obiettivo per l’attacco. Kolo Muani e Hojlund le alternative
Pazzo Tottenham: va sotto 2 - 0, poi riprende lo United con Pedro Porro e SonCome rimontare due gol al Manchester United nella prima partita con Ryan Mason in panchina, terzo ... Il Tottenham ha reagito con la classe di Kane, il suo fuoriclasse a cui i tifosi dello United ...
Tottenham - Manchester United 1 - 2: diretta live e risultato in tempo realeIn avanti Kulusevski e Son a supporto dell'unica punta Kane. QUI MANCHESTER UNITED - Tra i pali De Gea, sulle corsie laterali Shaw a sinistra e Wan - Bissaka a destra mentre nel cuore della difesa ...
Tottenham - Manchester United, le formazioni ufficiali: Richarlison dal 1', c'è SanchoCommenta per primo Tottenham (3 - 4 - 2 - 1) : Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane. Manchester United (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): De Gea; Wan - Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.
Harry Kane al Manchester United: i Red Devils pronti a fare follie Tag24
Kane ‘tells Tottenham board who should be next manager’ as Spurs look to keep ‘promise’Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been given a say in the recruitment process as Spurs look to find their new manager, according to reports. Antonio Conte left Tottenham in March after calling his ...
SAMI MOKBEL: Tottenham are adamant they won't sell Kane but indirect negotiations have begunIn truth, the negotiations have already started. Perhaps not directly, but messaging from each club over how they intend to approach a prospective transfer represents the drawing of battle lines.
Kane ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kane Manchester