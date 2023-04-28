GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioApex Legends: Arsenale - Una nuova leggendaUltime Blog

J&T Express Vietnam helps local craft villages expand their reach

J&T Express Vietnam helps local craft villages expand their reach

HUE CITY, Vietnam, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Global logistics service provider J&T Express today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hue City, Thua Thien Hue province, to collaborate on developing the local logistics industry and accelerating its digital transformation. As part of the company's strategy to enhance its global ESG initiative, J&T Express Vietnam will tap on its nationwide coverage to promote the facilitate the growth of the local traditional handicraft startups, and promote the rich cultural heritage and legacy embodied in the craftsmanship. J&T Express will be participating as a gold sponsor in the Hue Traditional craft Festival 2023, held from today to 5 ...
