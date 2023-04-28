Hisense Devotes to Bring Consumers with Immersive Experience through Innovative TV Products (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) QINGDAO, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense has today published to results of a study into UK TV owners' viewing habits as part of its bid to better understand and serve Consumers in one of the company's key international markets. Hisense exists to provide people with more opportunities to enjoy quality life, and spend time with loved ones over shared interests and passions. While these hobbies and priorities are shared by people across the world, Hisense is aware that having a nuanced understanding of each country and its unique TV culture is an important precursor to international success. Doing so will allow it to service and communicate with local viewers more effectively and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense has today published to results of a study into UK TV owners' viewing habits as part of its bid to better understand and serve Consumers in one of the company's key international markets. Hisense exists to provide people with more opportunities to enjoy quality life, and spend time with loved ones over shared interests and passions. While these hobbies and priorities are shared by people across the world, Hisense is aware that having a nuanced understanding of each country and its unique TV culture is an important precursor to international success. Doing so will allow it to service and communicate with local viewers more effectively and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Hisense Devotes to Bring Consumers with Immersive Experience through Innovative TV ProductsLeading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense has today published to results of a study into UK TV owners' viewing habits as part of its bid to better understand and serve ...
Hisense DevotesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Devotes