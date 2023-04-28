... telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano ore 18: Studio: 'La Casa dello Sport Internazionale', Sky Sport 24 e NOW, con Federica Lodi e Massimo Marianella Domenica 30 aprile ore 15:City , ...In Premier League ilCity battendo l'Arsenal nello scontro diretto ha messo in discesa la strada per il titolo e in casa delè pronto per una nuova goleada. Le altre partite ...Ma parla così, il plurititolato allenatore delCity, per motivare psicologicamente la ...00 Lazio - Torino 0 - 1 20:45 Sampdoria - Spezia 1 - 1 CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30- Leeds ...

Fulham-Manchester City (domenica 30 aprile 2023 ore 15:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

United play at Bournemouth on the day of the first game of the U20 finals before ending their Premier League season with the visits of Chelsea and Fulham. United also take on Manchester City in the FA ...Their 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leaders at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of their destiny.