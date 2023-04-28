GTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioApex Legends: Arsenale - Una nuova leggendaRiot Games | Rapporto dell'impatto annuale 2022Ultime Blog

ExxonMobil | Cyclyx | Sealed Air | and Ahold Delhaize USA demo advanced recycling for plastic waste

ExxonMobil Cyclyx

ExxonMobil, Cyclyx, Sealed Air, and Ahold Delhaize USA demo advanced recycling for plastic waste (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) - SPRING, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In 2022, industry leaders ExxonMobil, Cyclyx International, Sealed Air, and Ahold Delhaize USA announced their intention to be the first in the United States to successfully launch a circular food packaging proof of concept leveraging advanced recycling. During a successful demo, plastic waste was collected from grocery stores, diverting it from landfills. Leveraging ExxonMobil's Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling, which breaks the plastic waste into its molecular building blocks and attributes the certified-circular share via mass balance accounting, the plastic ...
