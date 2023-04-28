ExxonMobil, Cyclyx, Sealed Air, and Ahold Delhaize USA demo advanced recycling for plastic waste (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) - SPRING, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
In 2022, industry leaders ExxonMobil, Cyclyx International, Sealed Air, and Ahold Delhaize USA announced their intention to be the first in the United States to successfully launch a circular food packaging proof of concept leveraging advanced recycling. During a successful demo, plastic waste was collected from grocery stores, diverting it from landfills. Leveraging ExxonMobil's Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling, which breaks the plastic waste into its molecular building blocks and attributes the certified-circular share via mass balance accounting, the plastic ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
