European Wellness Collaborates with Heidelberg University in Journal Publications of "Synergistic Anti-Ageing Through Senescent Cells Specific Reprogramming" (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) Heidelberg, Germany, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
European Wellness Academy (EWA), an educational arm of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group), has collaborated with Heidelberg University on Journal publication. The research project, titled "Synergistic Anti-Ageing Through Senescent Cells Specific Reprogramming' was funded by EWA and has been published in a reputable scientific Journal. This method is preferred for carefully regulated partial Reprogramming to reduce the likelihood of cancer and organ failure caused by cellular identity loss. The approach was ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EBMI INKED MOA WITH SFIO TO BUILD A WORLD - CLASSS INTEGRATIVE CARE FACILITY IN PALAWAN, PHILIPPINESMANILA, Philippines, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - European Biological Medicine Inc., a subsidiary of European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO) to build a world - class integrative care facility in Palawan, Philippines ...
EW GROUP SHINES AT 12TH A4M SYMPOSIUM 2023 & 'ALL - ON BIOREGEN OPTIMIZATION' WORKSHOPBANGKOK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ European Wellness Biomedical Group (EW Group) made a successful showing at an exclusive event, the 12 th A4M Symposium 2023, which was held in Centara, Bangkok, 16 th - 19 th February 2023. The two - ...
Sustainability: What chemicals to watch out for in women’s wellness productsAccording to the National Institutes of Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, chemicals to avoid in skin products include phthalates, parabens, PFAS, and triclosan. These ...
OsteoStrong®, the World’s Largest Global Biohacking Franchise, Announces European ExpansionDuring the meetings, the director of education, Tammy Epp, delivered the latest innovations in sales, marketing, and customer service to the global teams. Kyle Zagrodzky, CEO and Founder of ...
