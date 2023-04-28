De Santis: «Buchanan, accordo Inter-Bruges praticamente raggiunto. Dumfries…» (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) Lorenzo De Santis, operatore di mercato, ha parlato di Tajon Buchanan, esterno del Bruges nel mirino dell’Inter, e di Denzel Dumfries. TRATTATIVA – Queste le parole di Lorenzo De Santis, operatore di mercato, a SportItalia.com su Tajon Buchanan, esterno del Bruges nel mirino dell’Inter. «Quanto è avanti la trattativa? Fra Inter e Bruges è stato praticamente raggiunto l’accordo per Buchanan. Non è ancora stato ratificato, ma c’è l’intesa di massima sia con il club che con il calciatore. Il costo dell’operazione sarebbe intorno ai 15 milioni. Il Bruges lo ha comprato a gennaio del 2022 per 6. Fa cose molto Interessanti, ...Leggi su inter-news
