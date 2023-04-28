Chelsea, Kovacic verso l'addio: ecco dove potrebbe andare (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) Secondo Sport1, Mateo Kovacic vorrebbe lasciare il Chelsea quest'estate, visto che Thomas Tuchel, che aveva già come allenatore,...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
35 milioni più Kovacic : il Chelsea compra in Serie A
Chelsea - Kovacic : “Lampard ci conosce. Le due gare col Real per finire bene la...
Chelsea - Kovacic : 'Più facile cacciare un allenatore che 30 giocatori'
Chelsea - Kovacic : “Potter? Più semplice mandare via l’allenatore che i giocatori”
Chelsea - folta concorrenza in Premier per Kovacic
Man Utd rivaleggia con il Liverpool - City per Mateo Kovacic mentre la stella del Chelsea “vuole andarsene”
Dalla Germania: Bayern, Tuchel vuole KovacicBAYERN TUCHEL KOVACIC - A chiedere espressamente il giocatore sarebbe stato il tecnico Tuchel, che conosce molto bene Kovacic avendolo già allenato al Chelsea. Altro elemento che potrebbe favorire l'...
Chelsea, da Lukaku a Gallagher: tutti i giocatori in lista di partenzaIntanto Chelsea e Inter si vedranno la prossima settimana e si parlerà anche di lui. Continua Romelu Lukaku Kalidou Koulibaly Kepa Mason Mount Mateo Kovacic Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech Trevor ...
Chelsea - Brentford, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Chelsea - Brentford CHELSEA (3 - 4 - 3): Kepa; James, W. Fofana, Silva, Chilwell; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix. BRENTFORD (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Raya; Hickey,...
Chelsea, senza Champions il rinnovo di Kovacic non è scontatto. Ci pensa il Manchester City TUTTO mercato WEB
Mateo Kovacic 'set to leave Chelsea to reunite with former boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich'With the club under pressure to ensure they can comply with Financial Fair Play Regulations several stars are expected to depart the club in once the transfer window opens.
Bayern want ‘incredible exchange’ as Kovacic provides ‘escape route’ to Chelsea for wantaway starTuchel wants to reunite with Kovacic at Bayern and the Bundesliga side could send a player Chelsea's way in an 'incredible exchange'.
Chelsea KovacicSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chelsea Kovacic