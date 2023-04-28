Monopattino Nilox M1: caratteristiche e prestazioniGetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon - Nintendo SwitchGTA Online: Articoli rari disponibili nell'Evento modalità difficile: ...Forza Motorsport sempre più accessibileGODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE - evento in-gameAnnunciato il trailer di lancio di RedfallARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON ARRIVERÀ IL 25 AGOSTONapoli celebra la Principessa ZeldaKerakoll e Ammagamma portano l’intelligenza artificiale nelle ...i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioUltime Blog

Arsenal | Tierney in uscita | tre squadre sullo sfondo

Arsenal Tierney

Arsenal, Tierney in uscita: tre squadre sullo sfondo (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) Il Manchester City ha messo gli occhi su Kieran Tierney, 25enne laterale scozzese dell'Arsenal nel mirino anche di Aston Villa e Newcastle....
Newcastle, passi in avanti per Tierney

Commenta per primo Il Newcastle ha messo nel mirino Kieran Tierney , 25enne laterale scozzese dell'Arsenal. Lo riporta il Sun .

Manchester City - Arsenal 4 - 1: cronaca diretta live e risultato finale

... Turner M., Jorginho, Trossard L., Smith Rowe E., Nelson R., Nketiah E., Kiwior J., Tierney K., ... (Arsenal) . Ammonizioni: al 45'+5 pt Dias R. (Manchester City), al 30 st Grealish J. (Manchester City), ...

Newcastle, rinforzi in arrivo Occhi sull'Arsenal

Uno dei rinforzi può essere Kieran Tierney , 25enne terzino sinistro dell'Arsenal. Lo scozzese, riporta The Sun è valutato circa 35 milioni.

Newcastle, passi in avanti per Tierney | Mercato  Calciomercato.com

Jamie Carragher 'felt for' Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes during Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Man City

Jamie Carragher has admitted he felt sorry for Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes during Manchester City's 4-1 annihilation of Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Man City 'exploring' swoop for Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney and more transfer rumours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to strengthen in the summer transfer window and could target Tierney from Premier League rivals Arsenal.
