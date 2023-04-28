28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/
manufacturing bases of Astronergy saw 28GW n-type TOPCon manufacturing capacity grow on April 27, marking once more enhancement in the company's n-type TOPCon production strength after loading 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing capacity in early April this year. The phase four project of Astronergy manufacturing Base saw the move-in of 8GW n-type TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment to one of its new cell workshops and two of its new module workshops on April 27. And at the same day, 8GW TOPCon cell equipment arrived at Astronergy Fengyang ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
