i Giochi dei Guardiani di Destiny 2 torna il 2 maggioApex Legends: Arsenale - Una nuova leggendaRiot Games | Rapporto dell'impatto annuale 2022Diablo IV Dentro al gioco: la tua classe a modo tuoCisco XDR e Trusted Endpoints - vita dura per i criminali informaticiFARMING SIMULATOR 22: NUOVO AGGIORNAMENTO Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati Ultime Blog

28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy

28GW TOPCon

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy (Di venerdì 28 aprile 2023) HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 manufacturing bases of Astronergy saw 28GW n-type TOPCon manufacturing capacity grow on April 27, marking once more enhancement in the company's n-type TOPCon production strength after loading 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing capacity in early April this year. The phase four project of Astronergy manufacturing Base saw the move-in of 8GW n-type TOPCon cell equipment and 12GW TOPCon module equipment to one of its new cell workshops and two of its new module workshops on April 27. And at the same day, 8GW TOPCon cell equipment arrived at Astronergy Fengyang ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Tre innovazioni che aumenteranno la resa dei moduli fotovoltaici  Rinnovabili

28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added in Astronergy

Manufacturing bases of Astronergy saw 28GW n-type TOPCon manufacturing capacity grow on April 27, marking once more enhancement in the company's n-type TOPCon production strength after loading 5GW ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 28GW TOPCon
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : 28GW TOPCon 28GW TOPCon manufacturing capacity added