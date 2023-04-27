Milano, uomo di 69 anni ucciso in casa: indagano gli investigatori ...Call of Duty: The Board Game AnnounciatoProscenic - tanti prodotti in offertaVeeam - numero 1 al mondo per protezione e ripristino dati I vincitori del più grande concorso di sviluppo di giochi al mondoVALORANT - RADIANT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM dal 25 aprileBeatrice Valli mamma per la quarta volta: il nome della figlia e ...Porte in legno 3D senza vernice, l'unico marchio cinese di porte in ...MARATONA DI LONDRA: SFIORATO IL IL MONDIALE DI KIPCHOGE!Gematombe RecensioneUltime Blog

Yuyu Pharma unveiled the results of its mechanism of action and head-to- head studies for its dry eye treatment peptide

At ARVO 2023, Yuyu Pharma unveiled the results of its mechanism of action and head-to-head studies for its dry eye treatment peptide (project name: YP-P10). ARVO is the world's largest ophthalmic society and held its annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA in April of this year. A study conducted by Dr. Virginia Calder of the University College London (UCL) found that YP-P10 significantly reduces inflammatory Th2 and Th17 cells. In particular, the YP-P10 model reduced Th17 cells 25% more effectively when compared to the control group. The YP-P10 pre-clinical ...
