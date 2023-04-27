XCMG launched a new European all-terrain crane -- XCA120_E (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) - BEAUNE, France, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese manufacturer XCMG has launched a new European All-terrain crane, the 120 tonne four axle XCA120 E. The new model will be officially unveiled at the 2023 JDL Expo in France. The new crane boasts a seven section 66 metre main boom, topped by an 11.65 to 18.5 metre bi-fold swingaway extension, which can offset by up to 40 degrees. Two 7.1 metre lattice extension sections can be added between the boom nose and the swingaway to achieve the maximum tip height of just over 96 metres, while the maximum working radius is 60 metres. The 120 tonne nominal capacity is achieved at a theoretical 2.5 metre radius, at three metres radius the crane can handle 80 tonnes. Power comes from an MTU diesel driving a 12 forward - two ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
