Tiffany Stratton: “E’ un onore essere paragonata a Mandy Rose e Trish Stratus” (Di giovedì 27 aprile 2023) Tiffany Stratton sta facendo molto parlare di sé in quel di Orlando: la giovane wrestler è tornata da poco dopo qualche mese d’assenza ed è già stata protagonista di due incontri valevoli per l’NXT Women’s Championship. Di recente Tiffany aveva scartato l’ipotesi di un possibile call-up nel main roster perché, a detta sua, ha ancora molto da migliorare prima di poter fare il grande salto, dimostrando dunque grande umiltà e abnegazione a fare sempre del suo meglio. I paragoni Durante un’intervista a Busted Open Radio, Tiffany Stratton ha parlato dei paragoni pesanti che i fan fanno nei suoi confronti, spesso citando Mandy Rose e Trish Stratus:“Li sento assolutamente come dei complimenti. Mandy ...Leggi su zonawrestling
